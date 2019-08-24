Covington Capital Management Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $4.05 Million; Echo Street Capital Management Has Decreased By $2.81 Million Its American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holding

Covington Capital Management increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 28.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 68,572 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Covington Capital Management holds 309,843 shares with $18.32 million value, up from 241,271 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $231.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) stake by 21.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 59,866 shares as American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 214,829 shares with $10.22 million value, down from 274,695 last quarter. American Campus Cmntys Inc now has $6.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 396,770 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 10.87% above currents $55.92 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 18. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8.

Covington Capital Management decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 23,736 shares to 250,088 valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,301 shares and now owns 29,042 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VGK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tctc Holding Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,787 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ifrah Fincl reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mason Street Advsr holds 0.72% or 589,486 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 12,749 shares. Moreover, Old Bancorporation In has 0.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bowling Port Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Incorporated reported 1.78% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 74,785 shares. Tradition Cap Limited has invested 0.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baldwin Invest Management Ltd holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,493 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 4.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cullen Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 94,185 shares. First National Bank & Trust owns 108,402 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 60,667 were reported by Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Among 3 analysts covering American Campus (NYSE:ACC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus has $5300 highest and $50 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 10.98% above currents $46.56 stock price. American Campus had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Commerce reported 0.04% stake. Omers Administration Corporation reported 103,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated owns 88,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Element Limited invested in 9,132 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 0.05% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 86,500 shares. 814,153 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 50,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 10,147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 98,396 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 178,382 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 54,877 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 659,918 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Days To Buy American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Twst.com published: “Senior Housing Is a Potential Long Term Winner According to Institutional Investor Rising Star – The Wall Street Transcript” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.