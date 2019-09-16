Covington Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $998,907 as Share Value Declined; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Synovus Financial Has Decreased Holding

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 25,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 299,081 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, up from 273,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 836,859 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 9,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 13,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.69. About 113,617 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 3,030 shares to 41,316 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13M for 22.90 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11,645 shares to 75,397 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 27,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,692 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).