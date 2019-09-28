Covington Capital Management Boosted Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake By $407,352; CKX Lands Has 1 Sentiment

Covington Capital Management increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 1,543 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Covington Capital Management holds 97,891 shares with $25.87 million value, up from 96,348 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $125.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation

CKX Lands Inc (CKX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.20, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 2 funds started new or increased positions, while 2 reduced and sold their equity positions in CKX Lands Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 166,607 shares, down from 180,264 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding CKX Lands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is 0.16% above currents $285.95 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of COST in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Thursday, September 19 to “Underperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, September 9 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, June 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The High Cost of the Banking Business – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “In Michigan steel towns, tariffs meant to revive industry cost jobs – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assessing Retail Standout Costco (COST) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Costco and Other Membership Stores Fare in a Recession? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc has 40 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman owns 8,673 shares. Lincoln Corporation reported 7,763 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Dallas Secs reported 1,780 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc stated it has 0.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 0.08% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Advsrs holds 0.64% or 19,591 shares in its portfolio. 17,595 are owned by Girard Ptnrs Ltd. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 131,329 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lpl Financial Llc has 242,701 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Keating Investment Counselors stated it has 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 871,175 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Covington Capital Management decreased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 8,495 shares to 88,833 valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 8,025 shares and now owns 273,561 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

