Covia Holdings (CVIA) Touches $1.70 Low on Jul, 8; Arvinas (ARVN) SI Increased By 63.08%

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) had an increase of 63.08% in short interest. ARVN’s SI was 404,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 63.08% from 247,800 shares previously. With 238,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s short sellers to cover ARVN’s short positions. The SI to Arvinas Inc’s float is 4.67%. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 68,741 shares traded. Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) reached all time low today, Jul, 8 and still has $1.54 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.70 share price. This indicates more downside for the $222.80 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.54 PT is reached, the company will be worth $20.05 million less. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.695. About 247,312 shares traded. Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company has market cap of $841.45 million. The Company’s lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies.

Analysts await Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, down 228.57% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Covia Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.63% EPS growth.