Covia Holdings (CVIA) Reaches $1.66 1 Year Low; Patterson Uti Energy Has 0.91 Sentiment

The stock of Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.54 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.66 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $233.42 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $1.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.34M less. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 265,878 shares traded. Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 110 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 121 decreased and sold their equity positions in Patterson Uti Energy Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 195.87 million shares, down from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Patterson Uti Energy Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 91 Increased: 72 New Position: 38.

Analysts await Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, down 228.57% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Covia Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.63% EPS growth.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company has market cap of $233.42 million. The firm offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

The stock increased 1.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 547,343 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 9.08% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for 340,057 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 455,675 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 4.74% invested in the company for 4.83 million shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.11 million shares.