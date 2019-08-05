Covia Holdings (CVIA) Reaches $1.65 1 Year Low; Partners Group Holding Ag Upped By $6.39 Million Its Apollo Global Management (APO) Holding

Partners Group Holding Ag increased Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) stake by 77.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag acquired 228,386 shares as Apollo Global Management Llc (APO)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 522,937 shares with $14.77M value, up from 294,551 last quarter. Apollo Global Management Llc now has $12.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.65 million shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL DECLARES QTR 38C/CLASS A SHR VS 47C EST; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM, Narayan Health initial bidders for Seven Hills hospitals – Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 18.63 BLN RUPEES VS 16.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Apollo-Backed MPM Holdings, Known as Momentive, Updates IPO Filing; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – HNA’S NH HOTEL STAKE IS SAID TO DRAW ELLIOTT, APOLLO INTEREST

The stock of Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.53 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.65 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $216.89M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $1.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.18M less. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 385,072 shares traded. Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) has declined 90.33% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 4,890 shares. Tiger Management Ltd Company invested in 5.35% or 689,502 shares. Raymond James Service owns 12,853 shares. 1.55M were accumulated by 1832 Asset Management L P. Amer Natl Registered Advisor Inc reported 11,715 shares. Hmi Cap Limited Liability holds 21.26% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 6.36 million shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 199,649 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 22,689 shares. 32,046 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Sei Invests Company owns 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 106,325 shares. Oppenheimer Communications Incorporated holds 0.07% or 88,997 shares. 559,196 were reported by Alkeon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 68,190 shares to 375,043 valued at $33.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 44,689 shares and now owns 246,983 shares. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) was reduced too.

Analysts await Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 221.43% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Covia Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.26% EPS growth.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company has market cap of $216.89 million. The firm offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Among 2 analysts covering Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Covia Holdings had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.