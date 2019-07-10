Covia Holdings (CVIA) Reaches $1.59 Yearly Low; GAS NATURAL SDG SA ORDINARY SHARES (GASNF) Sellers Increased By 7.19% Their Shorts

GAS NATURAL SDG SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GASNF) had an increase of 7.19% in short interest. GASNF’s SI was 120,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.19% from 112,700 shares previously. It closed at $28.47 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.46 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.59 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $209.00 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $1.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.72 million less. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 271,582 shares traded. Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gas Natural SDG, S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and development, liquefaction, re-gasification, transportation, storage, distribution, and commercialization of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.58 billion. The firm operates through Gas Distribution, Electricity Distribution, Gas, Electricity, and Rest divisions. It has a 17.97 P/E ratio. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in the distribution of regulated gas; provision of services for third-party access to the network; and activities related to distribution.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company has market cap of $209.00 million. The firm offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.