Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)

Both Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -2.15 0.00 Paringa Resources Limited 5 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Covia Holdings Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Covia Holdings Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Paringa Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$3.25 is Covia Holdings Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 91.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Covia Holdings Corporation and Paringa Resources Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -22.31% -50.79% -35.68% -47.37% 0% -9.36% Paringa Resources Limited -4.98% 1.58% 0% 0% 0% -32.24%

For the past year Covia Holdings Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Paringa Resources Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Covia Holdings Corporation beats Paringa Resources Limited.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.