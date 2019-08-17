Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -2.85 0.00 Livent Corporation 10 2.16 N/A 0.76 8.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Covia Holdings Corporation and Livent Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Covia Holdings Corporation are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Livent Corporation has 3.5 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Livent Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Covia Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Covia Holdings Corporation and Livent Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

$3.25 is Covia Holdings Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 91.18%. On the other hand, Livent Corporation’s potential upside is 52.21% and its consensus price target is $10. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Covia Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Livent Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.08% of Livent Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Livent Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12% Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33%

For the past year Covia Holdings Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Livent Corporation.

Summary

Livent Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Covia Holdings Corporation.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.