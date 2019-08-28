Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Since Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -2.85 0.00 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.80 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Covia Holdings Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Covia Holdings Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Covia Holdings Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Great Panther Mining Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Covia Holdings Corporation is $3.25, with potential upside of 114.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Covia Holdings Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 15.1%. 1.5% are Covia Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year Covia Holdings Corporation has -49.12% weaker performance while Great Panther Mining Limited has 15.63% stronger performance.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.