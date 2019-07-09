Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -2.15 0.00 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Covia Holdings Corporation and General Moly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Covia Holdings Corporation and General Moly Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% General Moly Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -3.2%

Liquidity

Covia Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, General Moly Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Covia Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to General Moly Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Covia Holdings Corporation and General Moly Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 General Moly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$4 is Covia Holdings Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 127.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Covia Holdings Corporation and General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares. Comparatively, 6.7% are General Moly Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -22.31% -50.79% -35.68% -47.37% 0% -9.36% General Moly Inc. 36.21% 30.86% 17.91% 37.56% -30.86% 23.05%

For the past year Covia Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while General Moly Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Covia Holdings Corporation beats General Moly Inc.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.