Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.13 N/A -2.15 0.00 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Covia Holdings Corporation and Alexco Resource Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Covia Holdings Corporation and Alexco Resource Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.5%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Covia Holdings Corporation. Its rival Alexco Resource Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. Alexco Resource Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Covia Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Covia Holdings Corporation and Alexco Resource Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Alexco Resource Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Covia Holdings Corporation has an average target price of $4, and a 117.39% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Alexco Resource Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 7.2% are Alexco Resource Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -22.31% -50.79% -35.68% -47.37% 0% -9.36% Alexco Resource Corp. 6.93% 8% -10.74% 27.06% -23.4% 14.91%

For the past year Covia Holdings Corporation has -9.36% weaker performance while Alexco Resource Corp. has 14.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Covia Holdings Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alexco Resource Corp.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.