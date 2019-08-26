Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Covia Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Covia Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Covia Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

$6.5 is the average price target of Covia Holdings Corporation, with a potential upside of 324.81%. The competitors have a potential upside of 109.27%. With higher possible upside potential for Covia Holdings Corporation’s competitors, analysts think Covia Holdings Corporation is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Covia Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Covia Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Covia Holdings Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Covia Holdings Corporation are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Covia Holdings Corporation’s competitors have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Covia Holdings Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Covia Holdings Corporation.

Dividends

Covia Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Covia Holdings Corporation’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Covia Holdings Corporation.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.