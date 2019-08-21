Covey Capital Advisors Stake in Viad (VVI) Cut by $354,368 as Market Value Rose; Glovista Investments Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Market Value Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 10,450 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,437 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.03. About 796,413 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett holds 1.24% or 51,784 shares in its portfolio. 22,531 are owned by Holderness Invs Com. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel holds 157,109 shares. Welch Capital Ltd Co New York holds 6,360 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc Incorporated owns 9,185 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moller Finance Ser invested in 0.43% or 9,108 shares. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 3.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Castleark Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.14 million were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,487 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 9,547 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Css Lc Il owns 8,673 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provident Inc invested in 7,116 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,719 shares to 144,317 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.32M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares to 23,280 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

