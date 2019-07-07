Covey Capital Advisors Stake in Celanese (CE) Decreased by $673,750 as Valuation Rose; Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Position by $389,875; Market Value Declined

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 576,695 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 77,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 393,273 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 471,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 860,649 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott: Long-Term Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celanese declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MRI Interventions, Inc. Announces Uplisting to NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 72,687 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 6,234 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P, a New York-based fund reported 61,249 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 50,149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Lc invested 1.69% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited has 11,275 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Co reported 382 shares stake. James Invest invested in 211,099 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.12% or 4,314 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 1.81 million shares. Redwood Investments Llc has 0.55% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 76,540 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada accumulated 1,769 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares to 33,993 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00M for 10.65 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Capitalab announces record Compression and Initial Margin Optimisation results – PR Newswire” on November 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2019: WASH,WFC,BGCP,JEF – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BGC Partners Class A Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for BGCP – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2016. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Newmark and BGC Partners Announce Monetization of Approximately Two Million Nasdaq Shares and Update Their Outlooks – PR Newswire” published on June 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An IPO For The Rest Of Us – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2017.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $57.96M for 8.04 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer Rech & Mgmt Co has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 3,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co, a Japan-based fund reported 85,284 shares. Cipher LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Brookstone Cap Management reported 82,968 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 11,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co has 34,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 820 shares or 0% of the stock. Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0.09% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 749,106 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). The Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Sei Invests stated it has 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Point72 Asset LP stated it has 13.29M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.