Covey Capital Advisors Position in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Decreased as Shares Declined; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) as Market Valuation Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) by 30.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 11,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 26,905 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Grubhub Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 937,139 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 50,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $591.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 9,406 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,230 shares to 34,179 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.49M for 15.57 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79M for 114.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.