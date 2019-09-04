Covey Capital Advisors Position in Dollar General (DG) Has Raised as Valuation Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered by $45.39 Million Its Holding

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 567,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 9.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.06M, down from 9.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 7.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.38M shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 108,237 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability reported 6,387 shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 35,655 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree holds 0.61% or 5,817 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz & Co Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,615 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, National Registered Investment Advisor has 0.35% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,238 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 11,493 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 49,686 shares. Rampart Management Comm Limited Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 24,231 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns Lc reported 665,800 shares stake. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Community Fincl Bank Na reported 2,207 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.17 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock or 15,552 shares. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

