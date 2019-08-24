Covey Capital Advisors Position in Celanese (CE) Has Lowered by $673,750 as Market Valuation Rose; Deutsche Bank Ag Upped Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 196870.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 8.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 8.82M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548.79 million, up from 4,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C)

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.04 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 90,372 shares to 50,063 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 231,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,795 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Incorporated has 21,785 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 10,528 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regions Finance holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 367,782 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 3.63 million shares. Franklin invested in 25.17M shares or 0.84% of the stock. 5,612 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 139,270 were reported by Synovus Financial. Klingenstein Fields And Company Lc holds 245,720 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6.79 million shares. 7,600 are owned by Planning Ltd Liability Corporation. Ancora Advsr Llc holds 36,724 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 514,788 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 8,700 shares.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares to 75,523 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).