Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Its Viad (VVI) Holding; Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Had 2 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC had 57 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) rating on Thursday, January 10. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 4100 target. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, January 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, January 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) rating on Thursday, May 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and GBX 4800 target. See Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) latest ratings:

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased Viad Corp (VVI) stake by 10.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as Viad Corp (VVI)’s stock rose 12.74%. The Covey Capital Advisors Llc holds 53,126 shares with $2.99M value, down from 59,454 last quarter. Viad Corp now has $1.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 29,107 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.80 million for 12.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 329,929 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 25,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 621 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 19,959 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 8,881 shares. Violich Cap Management Inc reported 5,450 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 13,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd Llc has 108,235 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.26% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 40,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 69,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 7,482 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of 85.16 billion GBP. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 6.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

The stock decreased 0.20% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4966.5. About 2.38M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO WORKING TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLIES; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ALMOST DOUBLE AUTONOMOUS DRILLING FLEET; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 30/04/2018 – NRW AWARDED EARLY CONTRACTOR INVOLVEMENT BY RIO TINTO; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO CHAIRMAN SPEAKS AT AGM; 30/04/2018 – Australian corporate watchdog takes further legal action against Rio Tinto; 17/04/2018 – Japan traders ask Rusal to stop shipping aluminium after U.S. sanctions; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales; 20/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO COMPLETES GROSS DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAMME