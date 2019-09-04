Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Viad (VVI) as Stock Rose; Kynikos Associates LP Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 20.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 96,238 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI)

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares to 24,081 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.54M for 9.33 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset invested in 192,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 198 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). 18,683 are held by Sector Pension Investment Board. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% or 11,723 shares. Texas-based Moody Financial Bank Division has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 37,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us owns 129,187 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 20,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Prudential Finance owns 41,532 shares. 9,117 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Com. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 31,394 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Citigroup has 13,430 shares.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Viad Corp’s (NYSE:VVI) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viad to acquire 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges properties – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Viad Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Isabella Cunningham to Depart Viad Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt has 3.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Impact Ltd Com invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saturna Cap owns 615,589 shares. 793,794 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 3.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 1,400 shares. Hayek Kallen holds 43,443 shares. Moreover, Jag Capital Management Ltd has 0.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,439 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 11,180 shares. Towercrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomasville Bancorporation accumulated 107,049 shares. Colonial reported 4.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).