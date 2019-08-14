Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Its Fedex (FDX) Position; ERSTE GROUP BANK AG SPONSORED ADR AUSTR (EBKDY) Shorts Up By 43.87%

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG SPONSORED ADR AUSTR (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had an increase of 43.87% in short interest. EBKDY’s SI was 38,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 43.87% from 26,900 shares previously. With 104,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ERSTE GROUP BANK AG SPONSORED ADR AUSTR (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s short sellers to cover EBKDY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 26,222 shares traded. Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 57.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Covey Capital Advisors Llc holds 6,117 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 14,297 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $40.53B valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $155.36. About 1.19M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.77 million for 12.14 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $215 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $17500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 4,785 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 911,691 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corp owns 3,110 shares. 277 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Wellington Shields Cap Lc has 4,175 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp accumulated 4,425 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 135,145 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 369 shares. Beech Hill owns 3,050 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.46% or 8,667 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 27,990 are owned by Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has 226,164 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,830 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust Com invested in 1.18% or 40,373 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C had bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

