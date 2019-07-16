Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Fedex (FDX) Stake by $1.48 Million; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Trimmed by $10.97 Million as Stock Value Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $170.48. About 1.86M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 58,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,269 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 101,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 974,674 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.68M for 18.10 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

