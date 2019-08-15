Covey Capital Advisors Lifted Its Dollar General (DG) Holding by $312,018; Market Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Upped by Rudman Errol M

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 11.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.01. About 1.27M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service invested in 333,412 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 1,657 shares. Veritable LP has 8,696 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Llc has 2,342 shares. Leuthold Ltd Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 79,603 shares. Bp Public Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 28,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 110 shares. Blb&B Llc has invested 0.46% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bristol John W & New York holds 1.64% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 501,151 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Park Natl Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,505 shares. Maverick Ltd accumulated 88,750 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 62,868 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 20,285 shares.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 23,000 shares to 201,783 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.