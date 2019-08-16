Covey Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Visa (V); Facebook (FB) Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Boosted Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 11.29M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IN STATEMENT OFFICE IS INITIATING INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK DATA POLICIES FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 21/03/2018 – The six ways Facebook plans to prevent another Cambridge Analytica incident; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 06/03/2018 – Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE HEIGHTENED TERMS FOR B2B APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Says There May Be More Cambridge Analytica-Sized Leaks

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 183.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 27,005 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 9,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 6.08 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 2,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whalerock Point Prns Lc reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 128,238 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,418 shares. Fayez Sarofim has 3.16 million shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 1.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.02% or 128,400 shares. 22,830 are held by Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated. 71.67 million are held by Glob Invsts. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Addison has 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Com reported 838,174 shares. New York-based Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny has invested 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,166 shares to 58,731 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 303,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,963 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

