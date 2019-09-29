Covey Capital Advisors Increased Facebook (FB) Position By $775,281; Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Shorts Decreased By 8.79%

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 29.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covey Capital Advisors Llc acquired 4,017 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Covey Capital Advisors Llc holds 17,569 shares with $3.39M value, up from 13,552 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 15/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’:; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover; 27/03/2018 – UK lawmakers still want to question Facebook’s Zuckerberg over data scandal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims

Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) had a decrease of 8.79% in short interest. CTRE’s SI was 2.07M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.79% from 2.27M shares previously. With 986,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)’s short sellers to cover CTRE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 723,465 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A Return On Equity Of 6.9%, Has CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRE) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Acquires California Memory Care, Initiates New Operator Relationship – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 7.70% above currents $23.52 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 21 by Capital One. BMO Capital Markets maintained CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.32 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sarasin Prtn Llp holds 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 67,317 shares. Clark Estates owns 7.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 252,695 shares. Veritas Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 4.38 million shares. Dean Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,446 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mar Vista Invest Lc accumulated 673,676 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 53,604 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Legacy Capital Prns owns 6,377 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Omers Administration has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Ohio-based Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lafayette Invests invested in 9,579 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 124,100 shares. Wright Invsts Serv stated it has 16,728 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 111,886 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.