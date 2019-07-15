Covey Capital Advisors Holding in Fedex (FDX) Cut by $1.48 Million; As Nuvasive (NUVA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sector Gamma As Lifted Position

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 538,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.59M, up from 473,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 281,049 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 22.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.31M shares traded or 52.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10

