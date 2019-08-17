Covey Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake in Wix.Com LTD (WIX) as Valuation Rose; Stanley Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $710,500

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.8. About 247,951 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 14.36M shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Retail Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 10,445 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 255,804 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Inc stated it has 59,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership owns 87,201 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. 22,988 are held by Allstate. Guyasuta Advsr has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Prospector Prtn Lc has 84,200 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv stated it has 5,220 shares. 7.05 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Bp Public Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 36,400 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 61,693 shares. 17,348 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund. Mgmt Pro accumulated 132 shares. Daiwa Securities holds 0.01% or 32,970 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) accumulated 300 shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Look Like Death – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton +8% after idling fracking gear, cutting costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.