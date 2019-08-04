Covey Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Celanese (CE) as Valuation Rose; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Lifted Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 66.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 29,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 73,930 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 44,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 1.01M shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,921 shares to 38,361 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 4,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,502 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares to 68,198 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

