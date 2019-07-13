Covey Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Viad (VVI) by $354,368; Thornburg Investment Management Increases Position in Capital One Finl (COF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 191,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.80M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.30 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF)

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 63,197 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 1.12M shares to 139,888 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 361,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 38,861 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 361 are owned by Shelton Management. Vanguard Group holds 0.11% or 35.39 million shares. Moreover, Ci Investments has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Capital Ww owns 37.09 million shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,388 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Virginia-based Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 2.27% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 8,216 are owned by National Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0.01% or 635 shares. The California-based Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 0.26% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 375,535 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Northern reported 6.12 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 2.22 million shares.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.80M for 12.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management Inc has invested 0.14% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.71% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 567,758 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 173,209 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 170,683 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank reported 37,100 shares. 74 were reported by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel holds 1.6% or 338,435 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Moab Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 19.45% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 1.46M shares. 13,716 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Reinhart Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 62,463 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 45,976 shares. Third Avenue Management Limited Liability Company owns 108,235 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 693 shares.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares to 75,523 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).