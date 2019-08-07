Covey Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Viad (VVI) by $354,368 as Stock Rose; Sensato Investors Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Raised as Stock Rose

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 118.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 46,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 85,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $100.47. About 954,203 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.78. About 90,436 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 12,407 shares to 3,129 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,012 shares, and cut its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ).

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 EPS, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.62 million for 9.88 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.