Covey Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Celanese (CE) Stake as Shares Rose; Harvey Investment Co Holding in Waters (WAT) Cut by $1.37 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 66,628 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34M, down from 72,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $223.34. About 347,927 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $122.37. About 524,535 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,890 shares to 33,895 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82 million for 12.14 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Com (NYSE:WAB) by 15,189 shares to 260,530 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.21 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.