Covey Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake in Facebook (FB) by $775,281; As Ford Motor Co (F) Share Price Declined, Holder White Pine Investment Co Has Cut by $2.76 Million Its Stake

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 37.16 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – As a strong player in the trucks and large SUV segments, Ford is also attempting to further take advantage of the recent consumer shift toward utility vehicles; 19/03/2018 – Ford is leading a $65 million venture investment in this metal 3D printer; 25/04/2018 – Ford accelerates cost-cutting plan, will drop most U.S. sedans; 03/04/2018 – FORD MARCH U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES UP 3.46%, EST. 0.8%; 16/05/2018 – Ford is resuming production of its F-Series pickup trucks, ending assembly line shut downs at two of its most important plants this week; 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 03/04/2018 – Ford Motor March U.S. Vehicle Sales Rose 3.4%; 01/05/2018 – FORD MONTHLY SALES CALL HAS ENDED; 18/04/2018 – Nissan, Ford, FCA lead European car sales decline; 01/05/2018 – F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 Percent At Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 13,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Some of Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Creepy’ (Video); 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Obama’s Director Of National Economic Council To Board — MarketWatch

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Inv Inc accumulated 146,759 shares. 27,875 were accumulated by Condor Capital Mngmt. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited Co owns 29,493 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corporation holds 53,619 shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Kames Cap Plc holds 271,516 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Inc reported 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 2,347 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 32,580 are owned by Motco. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bokf Na holds 138,955 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability invested in 3,488 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Clark Capital Management Incorporated holds 177,850 shares. 651,199 were accumulated by Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Llc.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,365 shares to 43,131 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was made by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Natl Oh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 72,885 shares. 202,535 were reported by Scotia Capital. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.17% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.03M shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Co invested in 420,553 shares. Shelton Management has invested 0.19% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Utah Retirement reported 739,809 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 10,436 shares. Knott David M stated it has 5,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc invested in 0.05% or 134,565 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 58,459 shares. Azimuth Management Lc invested 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 8,153 were accumulated by Communication Of Vermont. Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 876,510 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56.27M shares.