Covey Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Dollar General (DG) by $312,018; As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Price Rose, Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Lowered Its Position

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 951,979 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $134.73. About 654,951 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 8.12M shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 357,400 shares stake. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Paw holds 3.58% or 95,000 shares. Raymond James Service reported 26,098 shares. Intl Group Inc reported 69,160 shares. Empyrean Cap Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Agf Investments has 100,000 shares. Northern invested in 1.50 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 40,401 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 1.07M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 29,587 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Daiwa Gp Incorporated holds 0.04% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 117,040 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited holds 64,271 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 6,550 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,493 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Axa owns 204,302 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 17,119 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,971 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc holds 2,203 shares. Fragasso Gru Incorporated has 16,199 shares. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 0.4% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7,096 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 2,005 shares. Buckingham Capital Incorporated accumulated 1.11% or 47,146 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Ltd Company has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Farmers Merchants Invs owns 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 0.23% or 455,896 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Co Inc stated it has 48,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 287,821 were accumulated by Mondrian Inv.

