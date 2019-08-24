Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position in Celanese (CE) by $673,750 as Stock Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Hendershot Investments Has Decreased Holding by $764,198 as Stock Value Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.04M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares to 24,081 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $318.37M for 10.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,022 shares to 53,628 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.