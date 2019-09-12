Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Holding; IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS ORDINARY S (ITHUF) Shorts Raised By 38.27%

IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) had an increase of 38.27% in short interest. ITHUF’s SI was 1.70 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 38.27% from 1.23 million shares previously. With 1.36M avg volume, 1 days are for IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)’s short sellers to cover ITHUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 146,307 shares traded. iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) stake by 33.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as Ituran Location And Control (ITRN)’s stock declined 19.39%. The Covey Capital Advisors Llc holds 33,353 shares with $1.00M value, down from 50,013 last quarter. Ituran Location And Control now has $577.71M valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 33,616 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) stake by 2,230 shares to 34,179 valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 1,840 shares and now owns 35,833 shares. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was raised too.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.19 million for 15.71 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.