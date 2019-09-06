Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Viad (VVI) Holding by $354,368 as Stock Rose; Verisign (VRSN) Holder Trb Advisors LP Boosted Position by $10.14 Million

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.9. About 89,001 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.59. About 6,514 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.53M for 9.50 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Viad Corp Completes Majority Investment in Mountain Park Lodges – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “GES Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Viad Corp’s (NYSE:VVI) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Viad Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viad to acquire 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges properties – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 19,959 shares. Violich Cap owns 0.08% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 5,450 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 343,774 shares stake. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt Com has 0.1% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 5,600 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 192,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 69,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco has 329,929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 20,187 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 8,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reinhart Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 7,482 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0% or 32,092 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications stated it has 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 26,756 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co holds 6,488 shares.