Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Market Value Declined; Laffer Investments Has Cut Its Ares Capital (ARCC) Position as Stock Value Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 8,180 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $41.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 692,935 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments analyzed 947 shares as the company's stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,083 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635.60 million, down from 38,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 885,289 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares to 15,798 shares, valued at $566.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 79 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,969 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Ltd has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 47,975 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 49,700 shares. Finance Advantage stated it has 3.49% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sfmg Limited Co owns 0.51% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 207,810 shares. 118,199 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability holds 50,632 shares. 101,748 are owned by Comerica Bank & Trust. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division owns 32,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 0.01% or 18,997 shares. Baltimore owns 609,397 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Duncker Streett & Co holds 78,650 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares to 24,081 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.76 million for 12.33 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.