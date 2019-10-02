Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Celanese (CE) Holding by $1.45 Million as Market Value Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Lvw Advisors Has Upped Position

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 241.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 2,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,736 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, up from 1,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $155.12. About 1.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 435,195 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,470 shares to 30,750 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 11.70 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,093 shares to 859,884 shares, valued at $35.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,056 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.