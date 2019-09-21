Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Celanese (CE) Holding as Share Value Rose; Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Mercer Int’l (MERC) Stake by $7.85 Million as Stock Value Declined

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 1.33M shares traded or 41.83% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Mercer Int'l Inc (MERC) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company analyzed 523,320 shares as the company's stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 365,409 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 888,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mercer Int'l Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 196,716 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 41.27% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MERC’s profit will be $23.56M for 8.65 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) by 32,750 shares to 127,480 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Limited (NYSE:ESNT) by 38,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.