Covey Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Visa (V) Position by $2.73 Million; First Quadrant LP Increased Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Holding by $1.47 Million; Share Price Declined

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 11899.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 91,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,397 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 1.78M shares traded or 27.85% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 183.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,005 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 9,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $182.18. About 5.95M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 10,334 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 281,735 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co invested in 143,949 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 44,031 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Rhumbline Advisers owns 517,929 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 333,040 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 20.43M shares in its portfolio. Amer Incorporated holds 439,501 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). M&T National Bank & Trust invested in 30,149 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.62M shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability stated it has 873,350 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Lc accumulated 25,250 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,018 shares to 2,729 shares, valued at $119,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,205 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

