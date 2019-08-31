Covey Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Wix.Com LTD (WIX) as Share Value Rose; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) by $351,961 as Market Value Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 443,757 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,500 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shotspotter Inc by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,223 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Co Ca owns 39,000 shares. The Illinois-based Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Advisory Alpha Limited Co invested in 1,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 367,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. G2 Invest Prns Mgmt Llc holds 200,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp holds 0% or 236,433 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 9,467 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 0% or 1,150 shares. Pnc Gru has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). 435,870 are held by Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Co invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,397 shares. Ci Invs holds 0.23% or 332,162 shares. L & S Advsr holds 0.11% or 6,975 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,535 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 78,167 shares. Aristeia Limited Liability owns 0.53% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 80,800 shares. 65,193 were reported by Fil Limited. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,056 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Lc stated it has 0.1% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Amp Investors reported 16,211 shares stake. 940 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 39,188 shares in its portfolio. 7,720 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 630 shares.

