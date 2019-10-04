Covey Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Celanese (CE) by $1.45 Million; Avenir Has Decreased Its Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Market Value Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 206,943 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 215,984 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 28,791 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 243,814 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 81,627 shares. 1.27 million are owned by Pnc Fincl Services Gru. Comerica Bancorporation holds 28,135 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 4 are owned by First Personal Financial Services. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 20 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 24,417 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com reported 336,768 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.2% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). U S Global Inc holds 4,410 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Smith Graham Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.67% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Synovus Financial holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,017 shares to 17,569 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celanese: Will You Take The Bait? – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Celanese Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart – Business Wire” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Months Ago, I Liked Celanese, And Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Announces Price Increases in China on Polyacetal (POM) Grades – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $310.33M for 11.74 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +7.3% on report consortium is close to acquisition deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Buyout Bid Overshadows Zayo Group’s Earnings Growth – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call May 9, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.82 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.