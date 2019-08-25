Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Fedex (FDX) Stake by $1.48 Million; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose, Leucadia National Has Increased Its Position by $4.21 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.78 million shares traded or 11.47% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78 million shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 215,669 shares to 24,290 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 9,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,549 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of stock or 5,313 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Encompass Capital Advsr Limited Liability owns 675,400 shares or 5.11% of their US portfolio. Callahan Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oakworth Capital holds 0.24% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 11,509 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 337,125 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund stated it has 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 65,541 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 5,837 shares. Exchange Capital holds 0.6% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 21,088 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 4,882 shares. 4 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 231,560 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability reported 10,450 shares. Asset Management holds 48,650 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.21% or 8.96M shares in its portfolio.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares to 27,005 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78 million for 11.87 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

