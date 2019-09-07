Covey Capital Advisors Decreased Viad (VVI) Stake as Shares Rose; Lynch & Associates Stake In Intl Bus Machines (IBM) Was Raised

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intl Bus Machines Corp (IBM) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 44,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 42,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intl Bus Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 43,642 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Is Red Hat still Red Hat? Longtime insider talks IBM transition – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Expect the IBM Stock Price to Keep Trading Sideways at Best – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Management Lc holds 21,410 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. 50,452 were accumulated by Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated accumulated 20,824 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 10,957 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Limited reported 0.64% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 367,915 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Longer Investments Inc has invested 2.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Guyasuta Invest Inc invested in 0.83% or 52,599 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 309 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.38% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 503,112 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.19% or 205,301 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% or 21,100 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 20,545 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 EPS, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.54M for 9.42 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares to 23,280 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).