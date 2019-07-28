Covey Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Celanese (CE) by $673,750 as Valuation Rose; As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $9.43 Million Its Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 682,773 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 76.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 184,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,618 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 242,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

