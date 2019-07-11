Covey Capital Advisors Decreased Fedex (FDX) Position by $1.48 Million; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Becker Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $755,682

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 7,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 702,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.14M, up from 695,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $113.76. About 2.77M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 743,166 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Mgmt accumulated 37,146 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 1.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eaton Vance accumulated 7.62 million shares. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 2,803 shares. Insight 2811 Inc holds 0.21% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested in 1.04% or 261.16 million shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,597 shares. Blume Management Inc holds 1.53% or 28,743 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.14% or 2,873 shares. Eagle Ridge has 104,160 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 1.46% or 97,101 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com has 39,338 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 235,259 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation owns 3.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,059 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Com has 1.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 169,310 shares to 508,616 shares, valued at $29.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 14,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.18% or 263,673 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.69 million shares. Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 14,557 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi stated it has 33,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 49,006 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.77% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 25,980 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.08% or 749,659 shares. 11,297 are held by Mackenzie Corporation. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il reported 27,990 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 277 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). A D Beadell Counsel holds 1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,200 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares to 33,993 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.