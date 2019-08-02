Covey Capital Advisors Decreased Celanese (CE) Stake as Market Value Rose; Cintas (CTAS) Stake Maintained by Korea Investment Corp

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 3,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 64,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02M, up from 60,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 412,257 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 939,066 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. The insider TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920. FROOMAN THOMAS E also sold $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Thursday, February 14.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 106,082 shares to 290,844 shares, valued at $23.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 20,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,557 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). M Secs Inc holds 0.06% or 1,240 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities owns 460 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 83,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 86,100 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Leonard Green & Prtn LP invested in 0.29% or 15,000 shares. 2,659 were accumulated by Atria Invests Lc. Cleararc Capital owns 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,058 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tributary Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 215 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 6,522 shares. Axa owns 56,152 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares to 23,280 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 134,710 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Geode Cap Lc reported 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Covey Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,744 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has invested 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 3,905 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 22,352 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 45,226 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Gp stated it has 0.13% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). James Investment Rech Inc reported 1.36% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated accumulated 96 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78 million for 10.46 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.