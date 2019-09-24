Covey Capital Advisors Decreased By $1.45 Million Its Celanese (CE) Holding; Citizens Community Bancorp Has 0.8 Sentiment

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 47.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Covey Capital Advisors Llc holds 15,224 shares with $1.64M value, down from 28,744 last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $15.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $121.61. About 207,658 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33

Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 8 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 10 sold and reduced equity positions in Citizens Community Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.02 million shares, down from 5.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Citizens Community Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $126.12 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 18.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 920,000 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.57% invested in the company for 327,315 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 351,181 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earns $4.11 million, or $0.37 Per Share, for the Second Quarter; Closed on F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. Acquisition on July 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “United Bank Joins Forces with CCFBankâ„¢ Nasdaq:CZWI – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CCFBankâ„¢ Agrees to Sell Michigan Branch to Lake Michigan Credit Union – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 125.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CZWI’s profit will be $3.04 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 22.17% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI); 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Celanese Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart – Business Wire” on September 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 385,831 were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Whittier Trust Communications accumulated 5,247 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 6,147 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 97,495 shares. 1,902 are held by Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Co. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.04% or 20,257 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.04% stake. Dodge & Cox reported 10.80M shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership accumulated 9,400 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 2 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 10 are owned by Valley National Advisers. Smith Graham And Investment Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 57,930 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $120.25’s average target is -1.12% below currents $121.61 stock price. Celanese had 17 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. JP Morgan upgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, July 24 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, April 24. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 7,470 shares to 30,750 valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.80 million for 12.06 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.