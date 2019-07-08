Covey Capital Advisors Cut Viad (VVI) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Share Value Declined While G-F-W Energy X LP Has Trimmed by $300,902 Its Stake

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 85,207 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.83M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.80 million for 12.44 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares to 75,523 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

