Covey Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Copart (CPRT); Tig Advisors Increased Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding by $2.63 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 606,326 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 60,831 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 49,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.72 million shares traded or 31.11% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 11,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 94,024 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management reported 400,455 shares stake. 389,347 are owned by Mig Cap Lc. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 228 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 16,193 shares. Wesbanco State Bank accumulated 11,575 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited invested in 0.15% or 204,887 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.08% or 3.67M shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 88,258 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ruggie Capital accumulated 0.09% or 715 shares. Citadel Ltd Com holds 0% or 133,784 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 26 shares.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 443,508 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 20,450 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 1.52 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 12,575 shares. Berkley W R Corp reported 5,683 shares stake. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Css Llc Il has 50,148 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 96,613 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) invested 0.07% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 186 shares. Parthenon Limited Co has 0.05% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability reported 160,143 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 33,095 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.